Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

