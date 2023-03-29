Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock remained flat at C$3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.05. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

