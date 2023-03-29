Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $87.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,749,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.