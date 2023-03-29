Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Down 14.3 %

CMCAW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,724. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.