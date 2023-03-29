Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

