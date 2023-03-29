Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

