Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.41

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.41 and traded as low as C$106.00. Cargojet shares last traded at C$107.32, with a volume of 38,263 shares trading hands.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

