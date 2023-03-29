Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
CZMWY traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $168.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.72.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Increases Dividend
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.
