Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. & updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $10,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $8,797,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.