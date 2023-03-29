Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.16. 426,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

