CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 505.6% in March

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 505.6% from the February 28th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 646,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,530. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

