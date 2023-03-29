Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CETX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James increased their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($2.28). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cemtrex

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.