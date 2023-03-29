Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $22.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 264.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

