Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $22.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 264.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

