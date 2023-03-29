CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.48.

CEU traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.69. 234,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.73. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

