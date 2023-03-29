Chain Market Cap Reaches $98.78 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Chain has a total market cap of $98.78 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

