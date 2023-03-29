Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $191.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

