Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $190.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.09. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
