Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $190.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.09. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.