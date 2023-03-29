Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 19,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.44. 568,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

