Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $283.76

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.76 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.49). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.38), with a volume of 262,553 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 39.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.31 million, a PE ratio of -725.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

