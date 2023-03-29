Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 10,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,753.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REFI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.