Chicago Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,490 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

