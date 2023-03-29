Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,895 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,798,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

