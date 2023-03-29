Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Down 91.8% in March

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Down 0.1 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

