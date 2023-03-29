China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Pharma Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CPHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 192,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,312. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.62.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

