China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
China Pharma Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of CPHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 192,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,312. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.62.
About China Pharma
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.