Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $122.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

