Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $223.00

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $223.00 and last traded at $213.51, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.36.
Christian Dior Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.