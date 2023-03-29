Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $223.00

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $223.00 and last traded at $213.51, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.36.

Christian Dior Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53.

Christian Dior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.