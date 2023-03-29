Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 99,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,168. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Cingulate Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cingulate in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.