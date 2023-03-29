Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CING traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 99,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,168. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.06.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
