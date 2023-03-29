Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.70-12.90 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $19.58 on Wednesday, reaching $463.21. 149,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cintas

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.00.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

