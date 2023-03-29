Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,202 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

