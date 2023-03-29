Citigroup Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $76.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

