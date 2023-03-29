Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,520 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 889,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 2.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Flex worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Flex by 200.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 561,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

