Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.14. 54,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

