Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of BGSF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF Announces Dividend

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.