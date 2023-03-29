Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,883 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.41. 354,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

