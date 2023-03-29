Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 109,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

