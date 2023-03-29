Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 551,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,735. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

