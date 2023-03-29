Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.74. 543,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

