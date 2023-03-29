Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,940 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,940 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Ready Capital worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

RC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 476,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,994. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.97%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

