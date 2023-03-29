Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

