Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) vs. Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Critical Contrast

Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Climb Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.79 $12.50 million $2.80 18.91

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and Climb Global Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Climb Global Solutions has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Climb Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions 4.11% 23.22% 6.46%

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc. is a fintech and paytech company engaged in providing payment services. The firm offers prepaid cards, value smart storage cards, and payment processing services. The company was founded by Massimo J. N. Barone and Paolo Continelli in 1987 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

