Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cochlear Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0408 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, March 18th. Cochlear’s payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cochlear Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

