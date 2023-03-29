Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

FOF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,914. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

