Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 37,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,914. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

