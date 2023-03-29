Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE FOF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 37,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

