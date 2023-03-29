Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance
Shares of RQI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,554. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
