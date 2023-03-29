Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RQI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,554. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

