Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,498. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

