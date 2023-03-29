Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 65.3% in March

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Stephens boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 3,054,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.