Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Down 0.8%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.77. 1,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 22,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 222,234 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 394,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the period.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

