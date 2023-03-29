Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

